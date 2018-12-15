Todays Catholic
December 15, 2018 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: Dec. 16, 2018

Decatur

R. Wayne Carpenter, 92, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Shirley Morken, 76, St. Therese

Anne Crew, 59, St. Therese

Ann Barrett, 60, Most Precious Blood

Charles Schenkel, 76, Most Precious Blood

Steve Stronczek, 76, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Vincent R. Traxler, 97, St. John the Evangelist

Mishawaka

Jean Gryp, 92, Queen of Peace

New Haven

Billy Dane Irvin, 72, St. Louis Besancon

Plymouth

Franaces Houin, 87, St. Michael

South Bend

Chester J. Kolber, 90, Holy Family

Norbert V. Kopinski, 88, St. Anthony de Padua

Dimpna Naval, St. Jude

Barbara Kellogg, 92, St. Anthony de Padua

Marjorie A. Kloski, 91, Holy Family

