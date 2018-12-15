December 15, 2018 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: Dec. 16, 2018
Decatur
R. Wayne Carpenter, 92, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Shirley Morken, 76, St. Therese
Anne Crew, 59, St. Therese
Ann Barrett, 60, Most Precious Blood
Charles Schenkel, 76, Most Precious Blood
Steve Stronczek, 76, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Vincent R. Traxler, 97, St. John the Evangelist
Mishawaka
Jean Gryp, 92, Queen of Peace
New Haven
Billy Dane Irvin, 72, St. Louis Besancon
Plymouth
Franaces Houin, 87, St. Michael
South Bend
Chester J. Kolber, 90, Holy Family
Norbert V. Kopinski, 88, St. Anthony de Padua
Dimpna Naval, St. Jude
Barbara Kellogg, 92, St. Anthony de Padua
Marjorie A. Kloski, 91, Holy Family
