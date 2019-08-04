Todays Catholic
August 4, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: August 4, 2019

Angola

Jackie Wooley, 64, St. Anthony of Padua

Stephan Trick, 75, St. Anthony of Padua

Daniel Shockome, 84, St. Anthony of Padua

Arcola

Maureen Alexandra Arata, 65, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Timothy Kelly, 57, St. Charles Borromeo

Joan Hartzog, 72, St. Vincent de Paul

Julius Magda, 84, St. Vincent de Paul

Kathleen Schele, 92, St. Charles Borromeo

Jane Luarde, 83, St. Charles  Borromeo

Mary Ann Mickelini, 90, St. Charles Borromeo

Margaret A. Vanyo, 90, St. Therese

Jerome Herber, 84, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Patricia Forbes, 75, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Jeanne Nicolet, 70,  Our Lady of Good Hope

Granger

Tim Cira,  62, St. Pius X

Carol Midili, 85, St. Pius X

Kathy Sweet, 68, St. Pius X

Joseph Harjung, 90, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Edward Griesinger, 78, St. Bavo

Josephine Heyse, 94, St. Bavo

Kathleen Welsh, 78, St. Bavo

Sister Mary David Oleksy, 90, OSF, Convent Chapel

Notre Dame

Sister Ann Keating,  CSC, 94, Church of Loretto

South Bend

Chloe Rae Margaret Wiegand, (infant), Holy Cross

Patricia Wawrzyniak, 82, St. John the Baptist

Fay Meyers, 68, Christ the King

Dorothy Lesniak, St. Jude

Josephine Brekrus, 89, Holy Cross

Marie Szulczyk, 93, Holy Family

Adeline Horvath, 87, Holy Family

Waterloo

Nancy L. Lesiak, 83, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

