August 4, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: August 4, 2019
Angola
Jackie Wooley, 64, St. Anthony of Padua
Stephan Trick, 75, St. Anthony of Padua
Daniel Shockome, 84, St. Anthony of Padua
Arcola
Maureen Alexandra Arata, 65, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Timothy Kelly, 57, St. Charles Borromeo
Joan Hartzog, 72, St. Vincent de Paul
Julius Magda, 84, St. Vincent de Paul
Kathleen Schele, 92, St. Charles Borromeo
Jane Luarde, 83, St. Charles Borromeo
Mary Ann Mickelini, 90, St. Charles Borromeo
Margaret A. Vanyo, 90, St. Therese
Jerome Herber, 84, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Patricia Forbes, 75, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Jeanne Nicolet, 70, Our Lady of Good Hope
Granger
Tim Cira, 62, St. Pius X
Carol Midili, 85, St. Pius X
Kathy Sweet, 68, St. Pius X
Joseph Harjung, 90, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Edward Griesinger, 78, St. Bavo
Josephine Heyse, 94, St. Bavo
Kathleen Welsh, 78, St. Bavo
Sister Mary David Oleksy, 90, OSF, Convent Chapel
Notre Dame
Sister Ann Keating, CSC, 94, Church of Loretto
South Bend
Chloe Rae Margaret Wiegand, (infant), Holy Cross
Patricia Wawrzyniak, 82, St. John the Baptist
Fay Meyers, 68, Christ the King
Dorothy Lesniak, St. Jude
Josephine Brekrus, 89, Holy Cross
Marie Szulczyk, 93, Holy Family
Adeline Horvath, 87, Holy Family
Waterloo
Nancy L. Lesiak, 83, St. Michael the Archangel
