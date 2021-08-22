August 22, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: August 22, 2021
Fort Wayne
Muriel A. Eagan, 84, St. Vincent de Paul
Norman Henry, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
James Kohrman, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
LeRoy Lepley, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Mark S. Nill, 72, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Rose M. Noll, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
John Onest, 84, St. Charles Borromeo
Jacqueline Roehling, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
Goshen
Deacon David Elchert, 81, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
John Burggraf, 78, St. Pius X
Theresa Carrico, 86, St. Pius X
Domenico Cataldo, 80, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Richard S. Bosse, 81, St. Joseph
Gary Weldy, 77, St. Joseph
New Haven
Daniel Minick, 92, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
William Dudek, 61, St. Adalbert
Pedro Galicia, 40, St. Adalbert
Loretta Klota, 89, St. Casimir
Emil Zernick, 83, Christ the King
Wabash
Shirley Shanabarger, 85, St. Bernard
