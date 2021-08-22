Rest in Peace: August 22, 2021

Todays Catholic
Fort Wayne

Muriel A. Eagan, 84, St. Vincent de Paul

Norman Henry, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

James Kohrman, 83, St. Vincent de Paul

LeRoy Lepley, 83, St. Vincent de Paul

Mark S. Nill, 72, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 

Rose M. Noll, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

John Onest, 84, St. Charles Borromeo

Jacqueline Roehling, 88, St. Charles Borromeo

Goshen

Deacon David Elchert, 81, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

John Burggraf, 78, St. Pius X

Theresa Carrico, 86, St. Pius X

Domenico Cataldo, 80, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Richard S. Bosse, 81, St. Joseph

Gary Weldy, 77, St. Joseph

New Haven

Daniel Minick, 92, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

William Dudek, 61, St. Adalbert

Pedro Galicia, 40, St. Adalbert

Loretta Klota, 89, St. Casimir

Emil Zernick, 83, Christ the King

Wabash

Shirley Shanabarger, 85, St. Bernard

