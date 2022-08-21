August 21, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: August 21, 2022
Arcola
Ruby Gunkel, 86, St. Patrick
Auburn
Charles Schmidt, 90, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Rita A. Turflinger, 75, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Mary L. Didion, 88, Queen of Angels
Thomas Steele, 75, St. Charles Borromeo
Eugene Tippmann, 83, St. Charles Borromeo
Kevin Dunkelberger, 31, St. Jude
William Hinkle, 66, St. Jude
David Powell, 80, St. Jude
Donna M. Dent, 63, St. Vincent de Paul
Rita C. Glass, 98, St. Vincent de Paul
Nicholas Reith Jr., 59, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
George Forray, 89, St. Pius X
Eugene Ladewski, 95, St. Pius X
Robert Poor, 83, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Helen Bennett, 93, St. Bavo
Patricia Chodzinski, 76, St. Bavo
Mary Lou Staples, 84, St. Bavo
Larry R. Howland, 75, St. Monica
New Haven
Carol S. Fox, 65, St. John the Baptist
Edward J. Paragi, 75, St. John the Baptist
William R. Robinson, 83, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Patricia Albert, 74, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Daniel Geist, 52, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Ralph Warrell, 96, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Hugh Tomchak, 89, Christ the King
Diane Klee, 67, Holy Cross
Eleanor Ryan, 104, Holy Cross
Robert Ryll , 92, Holy Family
Michael J. Carrico, 75, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Thomas Grzesiak, 73, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Lucille Budny, 89, St. Adalbert
Evelyn Carbjal, 22, St. Adalbert
Jeanette Ciesielski, 98, St. Adalbert
Ted Pecina, 92, St. Adalbert
Frank Koloszar, 90, St. John The Baptist
Wabash
Larry D. White, 90, St. Bernard
