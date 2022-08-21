Todays Catholic
August 21, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: August 21, 2022

Todays Catholic

Arcola

Ruby Gunkel, 86, St. Patrick 

Auburn 

Charles Schmidt, 90, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Rita A. Turflinger, 75, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 

Mary L. Didion, 88, Queen of Angels 

Thomas Steele, 75, St. Charles Borromeo

Eugene Tippmann, 83, St. Charles Borromeo

Kevin Dunkelberger, 31, St. Jude

William Hinkle, 66, St. Jude

David Powell, 80, St. Jude

Donna M. Dent, 63, St. Vincent de Paul

Rita C. Glass, 98, St. Vincent de Paul

Nicholas Reith Jr., 59, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

George Forray, 89, St. Pius X

Eugene Ladewski, 95, St. Pius X

Robert Poor, 83, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Helen Bennett, 93, St. Bavo

Patricia Chodzinski, 76, St. Bavo

Mary Lou Staples, 84, St. Bavo

Larry R. Howland, 75, St. Monica

New Haven

Carol S. Fox, 65, St. John the Baptist 

Edward J. Paragi, 75, St. John the Baptist

William R. Robinson, 83, St. John the Baptist 

South Bend 

Patricia Albert, 74, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Daniel Geist, 52, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Ralph Warrell, 96, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Hugh Tomchak, 89, Christ the King

Diane Klee, 67, Holy Cross

Eleanor Ryan, 104, Holy Cross

Robert Ryll , 92, Holy Family

Michael J. Carrico, 75, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Thomas Grzesiak, 73, Sacred Heart of Jesus 

Lucille Budny, 89, St. Adalbert

Evelyn Carbjal, 22, St. Adalbert

Jeanette Ciesielski, 98, St. Adalbert

Ted Pecina, 92, St. Adalbert

Frank Koloszar, 90, St. John The Baptist 

Wabash

Larry D. White, 90, St. Bernard

* * *

