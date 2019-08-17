Todays Catholic
August 17, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: August 18, 2019

Angola

Gwenn Ellen Mullendore, 90, St. Anthony of Padua

Decatur

Margaret R. Moeller, 88, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Margaret Stevens, 90, St. Charles Borromeo

Nilda Salazar, 84, St. Charles Borromeo

John Harper, 80, St. Charles Borromeo

Joseph Brinker, 77, St. Vincent de Paul

Rita Sweeney, 83, St. Vincent de Paul

Reina Gladieux, 90, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Alex Horvath, 61, St. Pius X

Huntington

Barbara J. Steele, 84, St. Mary

Mishawaka

Michael Bennett, 69, Queen of Peace

Kathleen Freese, 68, St. Bavo

South Bend

Stan Klaybor, 89, St. John the Baptist

Margaret Robinson, 91, Christ the King

Virginia Zellers, St. Jude

John Golba, 87, St. Therese, Little Flower

Brian Garland, 47, St. Therese, Little Flower

Susan O’Brien, 52, St. Therese, Little Flower

Timothy Scott, 66, Holy Cross

Eva Buday, 74, St. Matthew Cathedral

