August 17, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: August 18, 2019
Angola
Gwenn Ellen Mullendore, 90, St. Anthony of Padua
Decatur
Margaret R. Moeller, 88, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Margaret Stevens, 90, St. Charles Borromeo
Nilda Salazar, 84, St. Charles Borromeo
John Harper, 80, St. Charles Borromeo
Joseph Brinker, 77, St. Vincent de Paul
Rita Sweeney, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Reina Gladieux, 90, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Alex Horvath, 61, St. Pius X
Huntington
Barbara J. Steele, 84, St. Mary
Mishawaka
Michael Bennett, 69, Queen of Peace
Kathleen Freese, 68, St. Bavo
South Bend
Stan Klaybor, 89, St. John the Baptist
Margaret Robinson, 91, Christ the King
Virginia Zellers, St. Jude
John Golba, 87, St. Therese, Little Flower
Brian Garland, 47, St. Therese, Little Flower
Susan O’Brien, 52, St. Therese, Little Flower
Timothy Scott, 66, Holy Cross
Eva Buday, 74, St. Matthew Cathedral
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.