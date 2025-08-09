Todays Catholic
August 9, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: August 10, 2025

Todays Catholic

Elkhart

William Broderick, 68,
St. Thomas the Apostle

Nalayia Pereida,15,
St. Vincent de Paul

Fort Wayne

Jay McGraw, 56,
St. Charles Borromeo

Nancy Dusing, 96, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Anita Flood, 85, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Laura Leonard, 59,
St. Jude

Donovan Cammalleri, 15, St. Vincent de Paul

Jeffrey Harrington, 65, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Alejandro Montiel Cortes, 57, St. John the Evangelist

Juan Quezada, 75, St. John the Evangelist

Walter Santos Ramirez Ortiz, 50, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Carol Benson, 83,
St. Pius X

Peter Manning, 53,
St. Pius X

Mary Beth Squibb, 59, St. Pius X

Gerald Vascil, 88,
St. Pius X

Huntington

Sr. Christopher Rudell, OLVM, 97, Victory Noll

Sr. Angeline Walczyk, OLVM, 91, Victory Noll

Mishawaka

Patricia Feehly, 87, Queen of Peace

Mary Petrasovits, 77, St. Monica

Monroeville

Joan M. Smith, 100,
St. Rose of Lima

Plymouth

Rita Alberts, 84,
St. Michael

Linda Hall, 82,
St. Michael

Juana Cruz Mendoza, 71, St. Michael

Anita Moriarty, 92,
St. Michael

Maria Soria, 90,
St. Michael

South Bend

Shelia P. Meters, 66, Christ the King

Nancy Minder, 87, Christ the King

Josefina Estrada, 92, St. Adalbert

Frances Martynowicz, 81, St. Adalbert

Rita Stancati, 94,
St. Adalbert

Mary Kay Freel, 97,
St. Augustine

* * *

