August 9, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: August 10, 2025
Elkhart
William Broderick, 68,
St. Thomas the Apostle
Nalayia Pereida,15,
St. Vincent de Paul
Fort Wayne
Jay McGraw, 56,
St. Charles Borromeo
Nancy Dusing, 96, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Anita Flood, 85, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Laura Leonard, 59,
St. Jude
Donovan Cammalleri, 15, St. Vincent de Paul
Jeffrey Harrington, 65, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Alejandro Montiel Cortes, 57, St. John the Evangelist
Juan Quezada, 75, St. John the Evangelist
Walter Santos Ramirez Ortiz, 50, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Carol Benson, 83,
St. Pius X
Peter Manning, 53,
St. Pius X
Mary Beth Squibb, 59, St. Pius X
Gerald Vascil, 88,
St. Pius X
Huntington
Sr. Christopher Rudell, OLVM, 97, Victory Noll
Sr. Angeline Walczyk, OLVM, 91, Victory Noll
Mishawaka
Patricia Feehly, 87, Queen of Peace
Mary Petrasovits, 77, St. Monica
Monroeville
Joan M. Smith, 100,
St. Rose of Lima
Plymouth
Rita Alberts, 84,
St. Michael
Linda Hall, 82,
St. Michael
Juana Cruz Mendoza, 71, St. Michael
Anita Moriarty, 92,
St. Michael
Maria Soria, 90,
St. Michael
South Bend
Shelia P. Meters, 66, Christ the King
Nancy Minder, 87, Christ the King
Josefina Estrada, 92, St. Adalbert
Frances Martynowicz, 81, St. Adalbert
Rita Stancati, 94,
St. Adalbert
Mary Kay Freel, 97,
St. Augustine
