April 5, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 7, 2019
Fort Wayne
Virginia Ackerman, 86, St. Charles Borromeo
Martin Tierney, 83, St. Jude
Helen Marie Shank, 94, St. John the Baptist
Margaret Donovan, 59, St. Charles Borromeo
Herman Wissing, 90, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Roy Mammolenti, 86, St. Joseph
New Haven
Michelle Hittie, 78, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Valerie Kramer, 64, St. Jude
Sylvia Redd, 81, Christ the King
Frances Brooks, 81, St. Therese, Little Flower
Mary Flowers, 91, St. Therese, Little Flower
Peter Tran, 76, St. Anthony de Padua
