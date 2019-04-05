Todays Catholic
April 5, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 7, 2019

Fort Wayne

Virginia Ackerman, 86, St. Charles Borromeo

Martin Tierney, 83, St. Jude

Helen Marie Shank, 94, St. John the Baptist

Margaret Donovan, 59, St. Charles Borromeo

Herman Wissing, 90, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Roy Mammolenti, 86, St. Joseph

New Haven

Michelle Hittie, 78, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Valerie Kramer, 64, St. Jude

Sylvia Redd, 81, Christ the King

Frances Brooks, 81, St. Therese, Little Flower

Mary Flowers, 91, St. Therese, Little Flower

Peter Tran, 76, St. Anthony de Padua

* * *

