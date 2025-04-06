Todays Catholic
April 6, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 6, 2025

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Thomas Cummings, 88, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Jacqueline M. LeBlanc, 86, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Jennifer Goeglein, 47, St. Therese

Donald Baker, 52, St. Vincent de Paul

Mary Rose Heimann, 61, St. Vincent de Paul

Jennifer Roussel, 51, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Alexandra Espinoza, 76, St. Pius X

New Carlisle

Thomas Horvath, 81, St. Stanislaus Kostka

Notre Dame

John J. Lehner, 81, Sacred Heart

South Bend

Emiliano Galindo, 65, St. Adalbert

Adan Tejada, 50, St. Adalbert

Valerie Gaylor, 69, St. Casimir

* * *

