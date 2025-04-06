April 6, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 6, 2025
Fort Wayne
Thomas Cummings, 88, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Jacqueline M. LeBlanc, 86, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Jennifer Goeglein, 47, St. Therese
Donald Baker, 52, St. Vincent de Paul
Mary Rose Heimann, 61, St. Vincent de Paul
Jennifer Roussel, 51, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Alexandra Espinoza, 76, St. Pius X
New Carlisle
Thomas Horvath, 81, St. Stanislaus Kostka
Notre Dame
John J. Lehner, 81, Sacred Heart
South Bend
Emiliano Galindo, 65, St. Adalbert
Adan Tejada, 50, St. Adalbert
Valerie Gaylor, 69, St. Casimir
