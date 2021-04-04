April 4, 2021 // Uncategorized
Rest in Peace: April 4, 2021
Fort Wayne
Robert L. Deck, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Arlin Filler, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
John D. Gomez, 74, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Diane Hostetler, 71, St. Charles Borromeo
Lynda Pontenberg, 80, St. Vincent de Paul
James P. Renner, 83, St. Charles Borromeo
William J. White, 96, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Shirley Fassler, 91, St. Pius X
Huntington
Robert M. Rzasa, 78, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Michael Thornton, 72, St. Monica
New Carlisle
Victor Doms, 85, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Paul J. Wilker, 78, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Charles Baumgartner, 90, St. John the Baptist
Ryan Hurlbutt, 73, Holy Family
Richard Isban, 85, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Gladys Keller, 93, Holy Family
Carl Whitaker, 69, Holy Family
Waterloo
Ann M. Roberts, 80, St. Michael the Archangel
