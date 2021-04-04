Francie Hogan
Page Designer
April 4, 2021 // Uncategorized

Rest in Peace: April 4, 2021

Fort Wayne

Robert L. Deck, 82, St. Vincent de Paul

Arlin Filler, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

John D. Gomez, 74, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Diane Hostetler, 71, St. Charles Borromeo

Lynda Pontenberg, 80, St. Vincent de Paul

James P. Renner, 83, St. Charles Borromeo

William J. White, 96, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Shirley Fassler, 91, St. Pius X

Huntington

Robert M. Rzasa, 78, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Michael Thornton, 72, St. Monica

New Carlisle

Victor Doms, 85, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Paul J. Wilker, 78, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Charles Baumgartner, 90, St. John the Baptist

Ryan Hurlbutt, 73, Holy Family

Richard Isban, 85, Cathedral of Saint Matthew 

Gladys Keller, 93, Holy Family

Carl Whitaker, 69, Holy Family

Waterloo

Ann M. Roberts, 80, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

