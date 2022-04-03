April 3, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 3, 2022
Fort Wayne
David Junk, 65, St. Charles Borromeo
Nicholas A. Lulos, 85, St. Charles Borromeo
Sharon Shea, 73, St. Charles Borromeo
Mary Kay Ruth, 68, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Sarah E. Steinbrunner, 84, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Marilyn J. Christensen, 80, St. Joseph
Michael Herald, 80, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Frank Bezi, 81, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Robert Hintz, 59, Christ the King
Marcelle M. Meredith, 101, Christ the King
Stanley Woltman, 95, Holy Cross
Joan Goralski, 93, St. Casimir
