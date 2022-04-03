Todays Catholic
April 3, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 3, 2022

Fort Wayne

David Junk, 65, St. Charles Borromeo

Nicholas A. Lulos, 85, St. Charles Borromeo

Sharon Shea, 73, St. Charles Borromeo

Mary Kay Ruth, 68, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Sarah E. Steinbrunner, 84, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Marilyn J. Christensen, 80, St. Joseph

Michael Herald, 80, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Frank Bezi, 81, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Robert Hintz, 59, Christ the King

Marcelle M. Meredith, 101, Christ the King

Stanley Woltman, 95, Holy Cross

Joan Goralski, 93, St. Casimir

