April 27, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 28, 2019

Arcola

Dolores C. Schuhler, 76, St. Patrick

Bremen

Richard Monhaut, 89, St. Dominic

Decatur

Alice O’Campo, 81, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Marshall Weber, 97, Most Precious Blood

Joseph Hake, Most Precious Blood

Larry W. Runkel, 72, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Eugene Hahaj, 72, Our Lady of Good Hope

Margaret Lemish, 98, Our Lady of Good Hope

Cherry Dellinger, 70, Most Precious Blood

Goshen

Margaret M. Schlobohm, 83, St. John the Evangelist

Richard Ankney, 92, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Daniel Marlatt, 53, St. Pius X

Roger Gurthet, 89, St. Pius X

South Bend

Richard Takach, 71, Holy Cross

Elsie Leyba, 87, Holy Cross

