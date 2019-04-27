April 27, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 28, 2019
Arcola
Dolores C. Schuhler, 76, St. Patrick
Bremen
Richard Monhaut, 89, St. Dominic
Decatur
Alice O’Campo, 81, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Marshall Weber, 97, Most Precious Blood
Joseph Hake, Most Precious Blood
Larry W. Runkel, 72, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Eugene Hahaj, 72, Our Lady of Good Hope
Margaret Lemish, 98, Our Lady of Good Hope
Cherry Dellinger, 70, Most Precious Blood
Goshen
Margaret M. Schlobohm, 83, St. John the Evangelist
Richard Ankney, 92, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Daniel Marlatt, 53, St. Pius X
Roger Gurthet, 89, St. Pius X
South Bend
Richard Takach, 71, Holy Cross
Elsie Leyba, 87, Holy Cross
