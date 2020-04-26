Todays Catholic
April 26, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 26, 2020

Decatur

James T. McGill, 98, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Gerald J. Couture, 87, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 

Rosemary Haughan, 81, St. Charles Borromeo

Dennis H. J. Kim, 83, St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel

Robert Lindeman, 88, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 

Shelia Zoretich, 74, St. Vincent de Paul

New Haven

Marvin J. Hoot, 71, St. Louis, Besancon

Notre Dame

Sister M. Jacinta Millán, CSC, 90, Chapel of Loretto

South Bend

Rose Wallisch, 99, Holy Cross

* * *

