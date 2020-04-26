April 26, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 26, 2020
Decatur
James T. McGill, 98, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Gerald J. Couture, 87, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Rosemary Haughan, 81, St. Charles Borromeo
Dennis H. J. Kim, 83, St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel
Robert Lindeman, 88, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Shelia Zoretich, 74, St. Vincent de Paul
New Haven
Marvin J. Hoot, 71, St. Louis, Besancon
Notre Dame
Sister M. Jacinta Millán, CSC, 90, Chapel of Loretto
South Bend
Rose Wallisch, 99, Holy Cross
