April 21, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 21, 2019
Arcola
Dolores C. Schuhler, 76, St. Patrick
Auburn
Douglas L. Kelley, 74, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Alice Huth, 83, St. Charles Borromeo
Janice L. Shank, 84, Our Lady of Good Hope
Michael Fraizer, 71, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
George Marquardt, 87, Queen of Peace
Arthur Johnson, 80 , Queen of Peace
Orval Willingham, 86, Queen of Peace
Francis Scheibelhut, 86, Queen of Peace
Rosalie Dosmann, 88, St. Joseph
South Bend
Betty Ferro, 90, Christ the King
Emma Szalay, 86, Christ the King
Valerie Kramer, St. Jude
