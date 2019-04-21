Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
April 21, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 21, 2019

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Arcola

Dolores C. Schuhler, 76, St. Patrick

Auburn

Douglas L. Kelley, 74, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Alice Huth, 83, St. Charles Borromeo

Janice L. Shank, 84, Our Lady of Good Hope

Michael Fraizer, 71, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

George Marquardt, 87, Queen of Peace

Arthur Johnson, 80 , Queen of Peace

Orval Willingham, 86, Queen of Peace

Francis Scheibelhut, 86, Queen of Peace

Rosalie Dosmann, 88, St. Joseph

South Bend

Betty Ferro, 90, Christ the King

Emma Szalay, 86, Christ the King

Valerie Kramer, St. Jude

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE