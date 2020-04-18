April 18, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 19, 2020
Decatur
Max L. Bressler, 76, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Clara Bloom, 97, St. Charles Borromeo
Gaylord Herb Widner, 67, St. Charles Borromeo
New Haven
Janice M. Doehrman, 81, St. John the Baptist
Bodie G. Henry, 2, St. John the Baptist
Barbara Lagassie, 84, St. John the Baptist
Warsaw
Kathleen Glunt, 75, Sacred Heart
Lynn M. Wheeler, 80, Sacred Heart
Waterloo
Charlene Gremaux, 89, St. Michael the Archangel
* * *
