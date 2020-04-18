Francie Hogan
Page Designer
April 18, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 19, 2020

Decatur

Max L. Bressler, 76, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Clara Bloom, 97, St. Charles Borromeo

Gaylord Herb Widner, 67, St. Charles Borromeo

New Haven

Janice M. Doehrman, 81, St. John the Baptist

Bodie G. Henry, 2, St. John the Baptist

Barbara Lagassie, 84, St. John the Baptist

Warsaw

Kathleen Glunt, 75, Sacred Heart 

Lynn M. Wheeler, 80, Sacred Heart 

Waterloo

Charlene Gremaux, 89, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

