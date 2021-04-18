April 18, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 18, 2021
Fort Wayne
James R. Glaza, 63, St. Vincent de Paul
Sandra Palmersheim, 81, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Paul Wasulko, 93, St. Pius X
Huntington
Brian D. McCoy, 48, SS. Peter and Paul
New Haven
Virgil Huguenard, 98, St. Louis, Besancon
South Bend
Janice C. Blazi, 86, Christ the King
Craig Hartzell, 73, Sacred Heart
William Mack, 83, Christ the King
Slate Sulentic, 26, St. Adalbert
* * *
