April 18, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 18, 2021

Fort Wayne

James R. Glaza, 63, St. Vincent de Paul

Sandra Palmersheim, 81, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Paul Wasulko, 93, St. Pius X

Huntington

Brian D. McCoy, 48, SS. Peter and Paul

New Haven

Virgil Huguenard, 98, St. Louis, Besancon

South Bend

Janice C. Blazi, 86, Christ the King

Craig Hartzell, 73, Sacred Heart

William Mack, 83, Christ the King

Slate Sulentic, 26, St. Adalbert

* * *

