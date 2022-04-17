April 17, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 17, 2021
Fort Wayne
Lucy Hilger, 2, Queen of Angels
Bozo Antunovic, 63, St. Charles Borromeo
Michael Perriguey, 79, St. Charles Borromeo
Eric G. Downey, 57, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Huntington
Robert A. Caley, Sr., 88, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Jean A. Thornton, 89, St. Bavo
Sister M. René Duplessis,
OSF, St. Francis Convent
Charles Krueger, 85, St. Joseph
James McCaffery, 94, St. Joseph
New Haven
David J. Schnelker, 66, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Richard Widmar, 85, Christ the King
Gerald Wray, 81, Holy Cross
Matthew Jackowiak, 85, Holy Family
