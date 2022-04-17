Todays Catholic
April 17, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 17, 2021

Fort Wayne

Lucy Hilger, 2, Queen of Angels

Bozo Antunovic, 63, St. Charles Borromeo

Michael Perriguey, 79, St. Charles Borromeo

Eric G. Downey, 57, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Huntington

Robert A. Caley, Sr., 88, SS. Peter and Paul 

Mishawaka

Jean A. Thornton, 89, St. Bavo

Sister M. René Duplessis,
OSF, St. Francis Convent

Charles Krueger, 85, St. Joseph

James McCaffery, 94, St. Joseph

New Haven

David J. Schnelker, 66, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Richard Widmar, 85, Christ the King

Gerald Wray, 81, Holy Cross

Matthew Jackowiak, 85, Holy Family

* * *

