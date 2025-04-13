Todays Catholic
April 13, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest In Peace: April 13, 2025

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Christine Doak, 73, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Marjorie Harvey, 93, Queen of Angels

Barbara Wynn, 84, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Marie Bytner, 89, St. Pius X

New Haven

Anthony T. Yagodinski, 52, St. John the Baptist

Annabelle Bacon, 96, St. Louis Besancon

Pierceton

Peter Kuzma, 68, St. Francis Xavier

South Bend

Dr. Stephen E Silliman, 68, Christ the King

Betty M. Zeiger, 71, St. Jude

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE