April 13, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace: April 13, 2025
Fort Wayne
Christine Doak, 73, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Marjorie Harvey, 93, Queen of Angels
Barbara Wynn, 84, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Marie Bytner, 89, St. Pius X
New Haven
Anthony T. Yagodinski, 52, St. John the Baptist
Annabelle Bacon, 96, St. Louis Besancon
Pierceton
Peter Kuzma, 68, St. Francis Xavier
South Bend
Dr. Stephen E Silliman, 68, Christ the King
Betty M. Zeiger, 71, St. Jude
* * *
