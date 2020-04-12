April 12, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 12, 2020
Auburn
Lottie Kollins, 97, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Karl Cid, 57, St. Vincent de Paul
Marie Corrao, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
Robin Studt, 52, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Sister Paula Wellnitz, OLVM, 91, Our Lady of Victory Chapel
Roanoke
Max L. Hilligoss, 102, St. Catherine of Alexandria
South Bend
Rosemary Ferraro, 91, St. Anthony de Padua
Adelina Gatchalian, 98, Christ the King
Lester Molnar, 89, St. Anthony de Padua
Frank S. Orisich, 97, St. Jude
Aurelia Wilmering, 97, Holy Cross
