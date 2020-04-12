Francie Hogan
April 12, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 12, 2020

Auburn

Lottie Kollins, 97, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Karl Cid, 57, St. Vincent de Paul

Marie Corrao, 85, St. Vincent de Paul

Robin Studt, 52, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Sister Paula Wellnitz, OLVM, 91, Our Lady of Victory Chapel

Roanoke

Max L. Hilligoss, 102, St. Catherine of Alexandria

South Bend

Rosemary Ferraro, 91, St. Anthony de Padua

Adelina Gatchalian, 98, Christ the King

Lester Molnar, 89, St. Anthony de Padua

Frank S. Orisich, 97, St. Jude

Aurelia Wilmering, 97, Holy Cross

* * *

