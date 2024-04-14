April 14, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace
Auburn
Leo Jerry Cox, 85, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Angela Davis, 49, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Thomas Henry, 72, Most Precious Blood
S. Norman Bonahoom, 90, St. Jude
Katherine Griffin, 71, St. Jude
Carmella Leto, 94, St. Jude
Patricia Lindsay, 99, St. Jude
Dolores Fox, 96, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Mark E. Zahm, 70, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Jordan Hepler, 37, Queen of Peace
New Carlisle
Patrick J. Paden, 67, St. Stanislaus Kostka
South Bend
Joan Jaworski, 102, Holy Cross
Steve Takacs, 88, St. Adalbert
Maxine Hammons, 104, St. Jude
Doris I. Vas, 96, St. Jude
Jacqueline Anderson, 86, St. Matthew Cathedral
Joseph Mueller, 11, St. Matthew Cathedral
Wabash
Rita Sweeney, 99, St. Bernard
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.