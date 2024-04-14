Todays Catholic
April 14, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Leo Jerry Cox, 85, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Angela Davis, 49, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Thomas Henry, 72, Most Precious Blood

S. Norman Bonahoom, 90, St. Jude

Katherine Griffin, 71, St. Jude

Carmella Leto, 94, St. Jude

Patricia Lindsay, 99, St. Jude

Dolores Fox, 96, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Mark E. Zahm, 70, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Jordan Hepler, 37, Queen of Peace

New Carlisle

Patrick J. Paden, 67, St. Stanislaus Kostka

South Bend

Joan Jaworski, 102, Holy Cross

Steve Takacs, 88, St. Adalbert

Maxine Hammons, 104, St. Jude

Doris I. Vas, 96, St. Jude

Jacqueline Anderson, 86, St. Matthew Cathedral

Joseph Mueller, 11, St. Matthew Cathedral

Wabash

Rita Sweeney, 99, St. Bernard

* * *

