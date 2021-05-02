May 2, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace
Angola
Roswitha M. Munger, 85, St. Anthony of Padua
Fort Wayne
Patricia Bader, 75, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Betty Boedeker, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
Betty Doyle, 91, St. Jude
Mary Gillig, 89, St. Jude
Larry Lee, 79, St. Charles Borromeo
Frances McCormick, 76, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Jovony Schrensky, 59, St. Vincent de Paul
Jeffrey Woods, 31, St. Charles Borromeo
Huntington
Sister Millicent Peaslee, OLVM, 100, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel
Nelson L. Yentes, 94, SS. Peter and Paul
New Carlisle
John A. Miller, 85, St. Stanislaus Kostka
South Bend
Helen Diltz, 98, St. Matthew Cathedral
Brian Hipskind, 50, St. Matthew Cathedral
Ann Rospopo, 83,
St. Casimir
Walkerton
Phillip Braun, Sr., 77, St. Patrick
Deaths elsewhere
Sister Mary Patricia Cummings, 96, Church of the Immaculate Conception
Sister Mary Patricia served at St. Jude School, Fort Wayne
