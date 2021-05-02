Todays Catholic
May 2, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace

Angola

Roswitha M. Munger, 85, St. Anthony of Padua

Fort Wayne

Patricia Bader, 75, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Betty Boedeker, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

Betty Doyle, 91, St. Jude

Mary Gillig, 89, St. Jude

Larry Lee, 79, St. Charles Borromeo

Frances McCormick, 76, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Jovony Schrensky, 59, St. Vincent de Paul

Jeffrey Woods, 31, St. Charles Borromeo

Huntington

Sister Millicent Peaslee, OLVM, 100, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel

Nelson L. Yentes, 94, SS. Peter and Paul

New Carlisle

John A. Miller, 85, St. Stanislaus Kostka

South Bend

Helen Diltz, 98, St. Matthew Cathedral

Brian Hipskind, 50, St. Matthew Cathedral

Ann Rospopo, 83,
St. Casimir

Walkerton

Phillip Braun, Sr., 77, St. Patrick

Deaths elsewhere

Sister Mary Patricia Cummings, 96, Church of the Immaculate Conception

Sister Mary Patricia served at St. Jude School, Fort Wayne

* * *

