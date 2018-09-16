Todays Catholic
September 16, 2018 // Diocese

Rest in Peace

Elkhart

Antoinette M. Minichello, 85, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Nancy Jean Coolman, 75, St Vincent de Paul

Richard Lee Stoner,
St. Charles Borromeo

Lydia Peralta, 86,
St .Charles Borromeo

Mildred C. Steenman, 100, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Elizabeth Marie Martin, 95, St. Jude

Paul H. Smith, 87, Queen of Angels

Mary Ann Hile, 80, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Mary Gertrude Wyss, 95, St. Henry

Huntington

Mary Ellen Santa, 86, St. Mary

Mishawaka

Larry Fleck, 80, Queen of Peace

Angelo Dominic Oliva, 91, St. Monica

Robert G. Bauters, 87, St. Bavo

Della Buscoe, 77,
St. Monica

Monroeville

Stanley L. Schmidt, 68, St. Rose of Lima

New Carlisle

James E. Walbert, 67, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Patricia J. Ehle, 89,
St. John the Baptist

Roanoke

Carole R. Ocken, 76, St. Joseph

South Bend

Angie Coscarelli, 91, St. Jude

Frances M. Koers, 91, St. Anthony de Padua

Cosimo Figliomeni, 86, Our Lady of Hungary

Dolores Lohmann Peck, 85, St. Therese, Little Flower

Emma Mary Wroblewski,  93, Our Lady of Hungary

Marjorie Ellen Radecki, 85, St. John the Baptist

Andrew F. Kazmierzak, 85, Holy Family

Marguerite A. Pluta, 94, St. Anthony de Padua

* * *

