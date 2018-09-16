September 16, 2018 // Diocese
Rest in Peace
Elkhart
Antoinette M. Minichello, 85, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Nancy Jean Coolman, 75, St Vincent de Paul
Richard Lee Stoner,
St. Charles Borromeo
Lydia Peralta, 86,
St .Charles Borromeo
Mildred C. Steenman, 100, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Elizabeth Marie Martin, 95, St. Jude
Paul H. Smith, 87, Queen of Angels
Mary Ann Hile, 80, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Mary Gertrude Wyss, 95, St. Henry
Huntington
Mary Ellen Santa, 86, St. Mary
Mishawaka
Larry Fleck, 80, Queen of Peace
Angelo Dominic Oliva, 91, St. Monica
Robert G. Bauters, 87, St. Bavo
Della Buscoe, 77,
St. Monica
Monroeville
Stanley L. Schmidt, 68, St. Rose of Lima
New Carlisle
James E. Walbert, 67, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Patricia J. Ehle, 89,
St. John the Baptist
Roanoke
Carole R. Ocken, 76, St. Joseph
South Bend
Angie Coscarelli, 91, St. Jude
Frances M. Koers, 91, St. Anthony de Padua
Cosimo Figliomeni, 86, Our Lady of Hungary
Dolores Lohmann Peck, 85, St. Therese, Little Flower
Emma Mary Wroblewski, 93, Our Lady of Hungary
Marjorie Ellen Radecki, 85, St. John the Baptist
Andrew F. Kazmierzak, 85, Holy Family
Marguerite A. Pluta, 94, St. Anthony de Padua
