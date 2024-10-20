Every year in October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates Respect Life Month, with the first Sunday of October set as Respect Life Sunday. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops offers resources including the Respect Life Month Novena on their website at usccb.org. The novena usually begins on Respect Life Sunday, which this year is October 6. The dates have changed this year, however, so as not to overlap with the Mental Health Novena, which will begin on Thursday, October 10. This year’s Respect Life Novena will run from Tuesday, October 22, through Wednesday, October 30.

Click here for the 9 page Respect Life Novena.

