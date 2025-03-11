‘Remember You Are Dust’

Catholics from across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend flocked to their local schools and parishes on Ash Wednesday, March 5, for Masses marking the beginning of the penitential season of Lent. Staff from Today’s Catholic visited several schools and parishes, including St. John the Baptist in Fort Wayne, St. Louis Besancson in New Haven, Bishop Dwenger, Purdue Fort Wayne, and St. Mary in Huntington. In his annual Lenten message, Pope Francis said: “We begin our annual pilgrimage of Lent in faith and hope with the penitential rite of the imposition of ashes. The Church, our mother and teacher, invites us to open our hearts to God’s grace, so that we can celebrate with great joy the paschal victory of Christ the Lord over sin and death.”

* * *