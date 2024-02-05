Rekindle the Fire Returns to Inspire Men on Faith Journey Claire Kenney Freelance Writer

The Rekindle the Fire Catholic Men’s Conference, an annual one-day event designed to help men grow in their Catholic faith, returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne on Saturday, February 24. Each year, the event incorporates speakers, opportunities for prayer, reconciliation, Mass, and more.

Mike Savieo, Executive Chairman of Rekindle the Fire, has attended the conference for years, telling Today’s Catholic that the event continues to inspire his own faith and remains an important event in his life.

“I look forward to this event every year, when 700 to 1,200 men meet and discuss and learn more about the Catholic faith,” he said.

Each year, the men who attend the conference – which alternates between being held in Fort Wayne and South Bend – span ages, backgrounds, and callings. Savieo said Rekindle the Fire helps men learn to lean into their faith life.

“We have so many opportunities as men, sons, husbands, and fathers to impact the world with God’s love,” explained Chris Padgett, a nationally recognized Catholic author, musician, and speaker, who will give one of the keynote addresses at Rekindle.

The event is not only designed to inspire men in different walks of life but also in different stages in their faith journey, Savieo said.

Along with Padgett, who has spoken previously at Rekindle the Fire, this year the lineup of speakers includes Bishop Rhoades, Father Chris Alar, and Father Dwight Longenecker.

“Every year that I have been involved with the conference, I have seen men moved by wonderful speakers, a chance for reconciliation, and to attend Mass celebrated by Bishop Rhoades,” Savieo said.

Padgett will present on the role his faith plays in his life as a husband and father of nine. “(I am) excited to be a part of such a blessed event,” Padgett said. “I believe it is going to be an amazing opportunity for men to be challenged to grow in their faith and find encouragement in their faith.”

Following each talk, the men are encouraged to participate in small-group discussions with their tablemates. Savieo said this time allows men to open up about their faith lives and support other men in theirs.

“Men are able to grow and speak with other Catholic men,” Savieo said. “It is a chance to open up without judgment.”

Savieo said he has seen men leave past Rekindle the Fire events “with burdens lifted by Mass, adoration, or reconciliation. Men leave with a renewed love of Christ and the Catholic faith.”

In a recent letter encouraging men of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to attend the conference, Bishop Rhoades wrote: “I am looking forward to a large turnout from throughout our diocese for this conference of Catholic men, brothers in Christ, seeking to grow our relationship with God and as disciples of His Son. The Church needs men of faith whose focus is the Lord and His Gospel, witnessing to the faith in the family, at work, in our parishes, and in our culture. Many in our society try to relegate faith to the private sphere. This is the aim of secularism: the exclusion of God from culture and from public life. God thus becomes superfluous. We need men to be leaders in the great task of the new evangelization. … Please come to the Rekindle the Fire Conference to experience Christ anew as our Teacher, Friend, Brother, and Savior.”

Rekindle the Fire begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude with Mass celebrated by Bishop Rhoades at 4:30 p.m. To learn more and to register, visit rekindlethefire.net.

* * *