Redesigned USCCB website promotes, supports marriage Todays Catholic

WASHINGTON — National Marriage Week USA and World Marriage Day are opportunities “to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family,” wrote Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, OFM Cap., chairman of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, in a letter to his brother bishops in December.

Feb. 7-14 marks the annual celebration of National Marriage Week USA. World Marriage Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of February. This year, World Marriage Day is Sunday, Feb. 11, coinciding with the World Day of the Sick.

The USCCB offers resources for the promotion and defense of marriage as a lifelong union of one man and one woman through its websites ForYourMarriage.org

(PorTuMatrimonio.org) and

MarriageUniqueForAReason.org.

An extensive redesign project has been completed of the For Your Marriage website. The new site continues to offer valuable articles, resources and materials that touch on every stage of premarital and married life. The rich content is complemented by a new, more responsive design that will likely attract and engage a wider audience.

Starting Feb. 7, a daily virtual marriage retreat for couples was also made available on the ForYourMarriage.org website and via the For Your Marriage social media channels on Facebook and Twitter. The seven-day retreat will focus on the theme “Marriage: School of Life and Love.”

In addition, a rosary for engaged and married couples and for families in need of healing will be livestreamed from the chapel at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C., via the USCCB Facebook page and Twitter feed on Friday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. EST.

