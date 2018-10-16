Todays Catholic
October 16, 2018 // Diocese

Red Mass takes place at the Basilica at Notre Dame

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades preaches during a Red Mass in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame, on Oct. 8. On the right is a picture of St. Thomas More, patron saint of attorneys. — Derby Photography

Notre Dame students prepare to bring up the gifts. — Derby Photography

Red Masses are traditionally celebrated once a year for those in the legal profession. — Derby Photography

 

* * *

