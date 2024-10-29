Red Mass Calls Holy Spirit to Guide Lawyers, Civil Servants Scott Warden Editor-In-Chief

Twice a year in October – once in Fort Wayne and once in South Bend – a special Mass is held to ask for the Holy Spirit to guide in a special way those who work in the legal profession or public service.

The “Red Mass,” as it’s commonly known, was held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in South Bend on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 1. In Fort Wayne, the noontime Mass was celebrated by Father Jacob Runyon, rector of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and concelebrated by Father Mark Gurtner, vicar general of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, at the Fort Wayne cathedral on Friday, October 25. As is custom for the Red Mass, both Father Runyon and Father Gurtner – both of whom are canon lawyers – wore red vestments to mark the martyrdom of St. Thomas More, who is the patron saint of lawyers, politicians, and civil servants.

Father Runyon focused his homily on the Mass’s opening collect prayer, which called the faithful to be “truly wise” and the reading from St. Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians in which the apostle urges his audience to “live in a manner worthy of the call you have received, with all humility and gentleness, with patience ….”

“That’s what we’re praying for in those people in the legal profession today,” Father Runyon said, “that they might be truly wise, and that the Holy Spirit will help them in their responsibilities.”

He continued: “I think one of the difficulties sometimes about serving the public is that it can be easy to fall into a kind of cynicism or a kind of impressionist view of other people,” Father Runyon said, “but St. Paul calls us to do so with humility, gentleness, and patience – good advice from St. Paul for all of us, but especially those in the legal profession or in public service, to make sure we live up to that calling we received from God at our baptism. So indeed, we pray today for all those in the legal profession, all those in public service, may the Holy Spirit help you to carry out your responsibilities, to be truly wise, and do so with humility, gentleness, and patience.”

Tom Niezer, a partner at the law firm Barrett McNagny who specializes in economic development and real estate law, helped to organize the Red Mass in Fort Wayne. Niezer, who, along with his wife, Barb, is a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, told Today’s Catholic that his faith is a key part in his mission as an attorney.

“I have, behind my desk, a framed copy of the Oath of Attorneys administered in Indiana that I swore when originally admitted to the Indiana bar,” he said. “The oath given by each new lawyer ends with the words, ‘so help me God’ as a reminder, I believe, that I always need God’s help in all that I do as a lawyer, and that my ability to reason, my willingness to help others, the knowledge of knowing right from wrong all come from the gifts entrusted to me by God. Lawyers, judges, and government workers, all in their own way, are responsible for affecting the lives of others in some measurable way. Having faith to remember, just as St. Thomas More did, to be first to God and then to the law helps us to have a good conscience when helping others.”

Niezer said the annual Red Mass is a good reminder of this mission to help the common good – regardless of whether or not those who attend are Catholic.

“We should always remember the Red Mass is for all lawyers, judges, and elected officials, regardless of denomination,” Niezer said. “It is a good reminder that taking an hour out of your day to pray for the strength and wisdom of St. Thomas More can never do us any harm. In a day and age of immense relativism, the Red Mass, especially for those in the legal, judicial, and governmental professions, is a good reminder that natural law – and moral law – still exists and acts as a good guide in all that we do.”

Scott Warden is editor-in-chief of Today’s Catholic.

* * *