Queen of Angels Students Delighted by Bishop’s Visit

At the beginning of the year, Queen of Angels Catholic School in Fort Wayne marked Thursday, September 5, as a special day. The faculty and students were anticipating the arrival of an old friend: Bishop Rhoades.

Every year, Bishop Rhoades visits Catholic schools within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to celebrate Mass and speak with teachers and students. With 43 schools in the diocese, Bishop Rhoades’ last visit to Queen of Angels was three years prior, and students were looking forward to his return.

“My goodness, they have been so excited to have him come,” Diana Tandy, English Language teacher at Queen of Angels, told Today’s Catholic.

Children ranging from preschool to eighth grade asked questions and had discussions with Bishop Rhoades. Topics ranged from the Annunciation and Mary’s fiat to classic literature.

Students were even keen to share their favorite saints with Bishop Rhoades. St. Christopher, St. Lucy, and St. Bridget of Kildare were among the favorites.

Even preschoolers discussed the person of Jesus with the bishop.

“We study Jesus so He stays in our heads,” said a young boy in preschool.

Queen of Angels Catholic School takes pride in their theological formation of students, aiming to educate the whole person. Principal Dennis Wiegmann told Today’s Catholic more about this goal.

“I really push love and the true love of the person,” Wiegmann said. “I make sure my teachers understand they must see the dignity of people. If we can’t model that throughout the day and imitate it, we can’t expect our students to do so.”

Students aren’t the only ones formed at Queen of Angels, as teachers take part in a study group, headed by onFather Spencer St. Louis, Pastor at Queen of Angels, to grow in knowledge of the faith. This year, the staff at Queen of Angels is focusing on servant leadership.

“My theme this year is about servant leadership and how we’re all servant leaders,” Father St. Louis said. “The ultimate servant leader was Jesus and His washing the feet of the disciples.”

Father St. Louis elaborated on the mission of the school, saying, “First and foremost, we assist parents in recognizing they are the primary educators of their children.” To support a personal relationship with Christ, most Queen of Angels students attend Mass four days during the week.

“The frequency that we have our students and teachers attending the liturgy, attending Mass, is high. They’re [at Mass] for four out of five days a week,” Father St. Louis said. “You can’t attend Mass that frequently without having it impact how you live.”

He then further stressed the focus on educating each person, not simply to achieve high scores but to impact the way they view themselves and the world.

Wiegmann agreed and shared his thoughts on Bishop Rhoades’ visit.

“It’s important for [the students] to see the shepherd of the diocese. Everybody watches the bishop at Mass, but now students get to see his humanity – he is just another person.”