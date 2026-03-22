Pueri Cantores Singers ‘Help All of Us Pray Better’ Jill Boughton Freelance Writer

“This is a very special liturgy,” Bishop Rhoades declared on Wednesday, March 18, the commemoration of St. Cyril of Jerusalem. He was welcoming nearly 250 choristers from across the diocese, ranging from fourth graders to high school seniors. They had gathered at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger for the annual Pueri Cantores Mass.

“So many of you are using the gifts God has given you to help all of us pray better,” Bishop Rhoades said, reminding the student-singers that “music is an integral part of a solemn liturgy. Music at Mass is not a performance – it is prayer. I love celebrating this Pueri Cantores Mass every year since you sing the praises of the Lord so beautifully!”

During his homily, Bishop Rhoades commented on the rejoicing of the Israelites returning from exile and pointed out how much greater our reasons for rejoicing at Christ’s conquest of sin and death.

“All of creation, heaven and earth, are united in a harmonious chorus of praise, adoration, and gratitude to God,” Bishop Rhoades said. “And this is what we do in the liturgy. We’re not merely singing a song or chanting a hymn, we are actively joining the unending hymn of the angels and saints in heaven in praising the Most Holy Trinity. Creation also sings praise to God.”

Singers from 23 different Catholic elementary and high schools, all dressed in white and black, spent the day before the 3 p.m. Mass together, working hard with conductor Rex Rund, director of music and liturgy at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Carmel. In preparation for the event, the singers had rehearsed extensively with the choir directors at each school and then in regional groupings at the diocesan high schools. Jessica Appleman, a sixth grader from St. Thomas More Academy in South Bend, attending her first Pueri Cantores Mass, was enthusiastic about the sense of community among the singers. She called it “an amazing experience. The community is great despite coming from different schools. We build off each other and come into sync.” Jessica is an enthusiastic member of St. Patrick Parish in South Bend.

Pueri Cantores is a Vatican-approved international association of the faithful with more than 70,000 members worldwide. Its American website states that its “mission is to evangelize and catechize choristers through the medium of sacred music, aiding them in growing in their faith and rooting them ever deeper to the Church.” Its high point is not concerts but music sung within an actual liturgy. Although its Latin name literally means “boy singers,” girls have been included since the Second Vatican Council and now comprise a majority of the singers.

A wide range of musical styles and traditions is utilized. On March 18, youth sang every part of the Mass, as well as three preludes and reflective music during preparation of the altar and Communion. The recessional, “Cantate Domino,” by contemporary Mexican organist/composer Jeus Lopez Moreno, was sung polyphonically in Spanish.

“Pueri Cantores has been very fruitful for our diocese,” Bishop Rhoades said. Beginning in 2011, a youth choral festival Mass has been held almost every year on alternating sides of the diocese. Brian MacMichael, diocesan director of the Office of Worship, concurs with Bishop’s assessment.

“Our diocese continues to support the Pueri Cantores program because it fulfills a need that the universal Church and the U.S. bishops have recognized: that Catholics of all ages be familiar with the rich sacred musical heritage of the Roman Catholic Church, from Gregorian chant sung in Latin to modern polyphonic music – and actually use that music in worship. The festival also provides a great means to integrate important emphases on both Catholic cultural identity and the fine arts within the academic curriculum.” Hence, the program is co-sponsored by the Office of Worship and the Catholic Schools Office.

Many of the choir directors take the music back to use in their schools and parishes. Brad Todorovich, director of sacred music at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Elkhart, told Today’s Catholic: “I have been fortunate enough to send students to every Pueri Cantores festival our diocese has hosted. It is an amazing opportunity for the kids to learn pieces from the Church’s treasury of sacred music and perform them with a large choir of their peers from across the diocese. Singing in a large group helps them be more confident in singing selections that might be too difficult for their regular school choirs to pull off. Also, many of the pieces featured in these festivals have subsequently been performed at parishes and schools throughout the diocese, which is helping to introduce all the faithful to good quality music literature.”

Stacey Turecek, who directs the choir from St. Louis Academy in New Haven, further notes: “I think the largest impact is the challenging music and rehearsal process. The music they’ve chosen for these students is collegiate level music. It is difficult to learn, but they work diligently and do a fine job with it. The rehearsal is much longer than they are used to, as well, and they practice perseverance and strength. Singing with many other students from across the diocese is a great opportunity for joy and new friendships, all while praising God with song.”

Whole families came to the Mass to support their children, grandchildren, and siblings. Parents are as appreciative as their students. Stephanie Giglio, who attends St. Vincent de Paul in Elkhart, said: “Pueri Cantores has become a beloved tradition for our family. Isabella has participated for five years, Lilly for four, and they look forward to it every year.” Their mother credits Pueri Cantores with the girls’ love of singing and willingness to sing at Mass. Isabella sings in the liturgical choir at Marian High School, and both girls regularly serve as cantors at school and parish Masses.

Ani Wallach, who lives in Syracuse and attends St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen, admits: “I am music illiterate, but music is a way for me to pray. I have always loved to hear the Pueri Cantores singing, and during the Mass … it’s so beautiful!” Her daughter, Audrey, 15, said, “It’s really cool to meet these kids from other Catholic schools and sing the same songs!” Younger brother Adam said he loved singing for the bishop.

The feeling is mutual. Bishop Rhoades concluded his homily by saying: “I am very grateful to all of you and your music directors and teachers. You are serving God and the Church through your singing. So, may we all continue to rejoice and sing God’s praise, together with the angels and the saints, and all creation, as we celebrate Our Lord’s Paschal Mystery in this liturgy and in every liturgy we celebrate.”

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