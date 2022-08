Public Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, Aug. 23: 11 a.m. – Blessing of “All Saints” Columbarium, Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Aug. 25: noon – Saint Anne Communities Board of Directors Meeting, St. Anne Community, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Aug. 25: 4 p.m. – Catholic Charities Board Meeting, Bishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, Aug. 26: 8:15 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne

Saturday, Aug. 27: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, LaGrange

Sunday, Aug. 28: 10 a.m. – Homily at Melkite Divine Liturgy, Malloy Hall Chapel, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, Aug. 30: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Wednesday, Aug. 31: 11 a.m. – Mass of the Holy Spirit, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Sept. 1: 10:30 a.m. – Mass, Catholic School Mission Day, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Friday, Sept. 2: 10:30 a.m. – Mass, Catholic School Mission Day, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

Saturday, Sept. 3: 8 a.m. – Mass, diaconate candidates and spouses, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

