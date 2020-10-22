Province of Indianapolis — Extension of Dispensation Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

22 October 2020

The following statement has been issued by the Catholic bishops of the Province of Indianapolis, which is comprised of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the dioceses of Gary, Lafayette-in-Indiana, Fort Wayne-South Bend and Evansville.

“While commending our pastors and pastoral life coordinators who have gone to great lengths to assure safe worship spaces in our churches, given the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in our state, the Indiana bishops hereby extend the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of obligation beyond 1 November 2020 until further notice. The Indiana bishops will continue to monitor the situation to determine when it might be advisable to modify or lift the dispensation.”

