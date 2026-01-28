Todays Catholic
Pro-Lifers Brave Cold to March in South Bend

Todays Catholic

Despite a schedule that was adjusted because of the freezing outdoor temperatures, dozens of pro-life supporters rallied at the March for Life South Bend on Friday, January 23. Co-sponsored by Right to Life Michiana and the St. Joseph Valley Chapter of the Knights of Columbus, the event included an indoor rally at the Knights’ hall on Washington Street, a short march (to account for the weather), and a stuff-a-truck event to gather donations for local pregnancy resource centers.

Photos provided by Right to Life Michiana
Pro-life supporters carry banners while walking in the snow along Niles Avenue during the March for Life South Bend on Friday, January 23.

Volunteers pose for a photo during the stuff-a-truck event in South Bend on Friday, January 23. The event gathered donations of diapers, baby wipes, and other necessities for local pregnancy resource centers.

Dozens gather at the Knights of Columbus hall in South Bend before the city’s March for Life.

* * *

