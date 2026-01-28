Pro-Lifers Brave Cold to March in South Bend Todays Catholic

Despite a schedule that was adjusted because of the freezing outdoor temperatures, dozens of pro-life supporters rallied at the March for Life South Bend on Friday, January 23. Co-sponsored by Right to Life Michiana and the St. Joseph Valley Chapter of the Knights of Columbus, the event included an indoor rally at the Knights’ hall on Washington Street, a short march (to account for the weather), and a stuff-a-truck event to gather donations for local pregnancy resource centers.

* * *