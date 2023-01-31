Pro-Life Advocates Rally for 49th Annual March for Life Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Hundreds gathered in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, Jan. 28, for the Rally and 49th Annual Fort Wayne March for Life. The peaceful protest is sponsored each year by Right to Life of Northeast Indiana in response to the 1978 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in the United States.

The rally took place at the University of Saint Francis (USF) Performing Arts Center and featured keynote speaker Katie Shaw, an Indiana native and pro-life advocate who serves on the board of Down Syndrome Indiana and has lobbied for pro-life legislation at the Statehouse.

Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks also spoke at the rally, praising officials for everything that has taken place so far in the political arena to promote pro-life, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He also promised to do everything he could in Washington, D.C. to protect life at every stage.

The rally was followed by the march, that went from the USF Performing Arts Center at 431 West Berry Street to the E. Ross Adair Federal Building at 1300 South Harrison Street.

