Principals Gear Up for New School Year with Mass, Fellowship Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

On Friday, July 25, principals from Catholic grade schools and high schools attended Mass at St. Martin de Porres Church in Syracuse, celebrated by Bishop Rhoades, and a luncheon that followed. The annual gathering serves as an opportunity for prayer, fellowship, and collaboration for Catholic educators throughout the diocese.

“Your task as Catholic school principals is to form the disciples of Jesus,” Bishop Rhoades told the group of Catholic school leaders. “The fundamental mission of Catholic education is to do this very thing.”

Bishop Rhoades cited Scripture, particularly Jesus’ treatment of the disciples, as an example of proper pedagogy.

“The education Jesus gave [the disciples] was great,” he said. “They were a diverse group of learners – many made mistakes, but they learned from them. Your students, too, will be diverse learners of not only reading and math but also true discipleship,” he said.

He continued: “You can see in your students and in their personalities a need to be educated according to their own needs. The students’ zeal and passion must be channeled in the right direction.”

“Jesus had to take James, Peter, and John apart,” he said. “They were three diverse learners who would have different tasks in the mission of the Church. Peter would become the first pope, James became the first apostle to face martyrdom, and John would go on to write five New Testament books. … Jesus saw their special capacities for leadership, and he saw their individual needs as well.”

Bishop Rhoades concluded: “Finally, in our roles as leaders and teachers, we also must be attendant to our own journeys of discipleship. We are all still learners in the school of Jesus.”

One of the educators listening to Bishop Rhoades’ insights was Seth Coffing, newly appointed principal of Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne. He found the Mass and luncheon to be helpful in making connections and gaining knowledge.

“[At the luncheon], we all can collaborate and see how other people are effective with different methods and also get ideas for our own schools,” he told Today’s Catholic. “It helps us focus as the school year starts and get on the right track.”

Coffing served as the assistant principal before stepping into his new role.

“I’m excited to be able to make the adjustments that I felt were needed while I was in the interim. … I’m looking forward to the year,” he said.

David Maugel, superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese, said: “Bishop Rhoades’ homily was a source of great inspiration. He shared how Jesus had a very diverse group of students and was challenged to connect with each of them in ways that allowed His message to be received. … Bishop Rhoades’ presence as our shepherd of faith, and his knowledge and inspiration is greatly appreciated by principals and represents true humility and leadership,” he said.

Maugel added: “As we move forward, I pray that our principals understand their awesome responsibility to lead in the ministry of education – to form disciples of Jesus Christ through wisdom, formation, and communion. I pray they will not fear failure, knowing that our leadership is centered on God’s will and that our community of principals and Catholic Schools Office administrators will continue to be a strong support system for one another.”

Clare Hildebrandt is staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

Meet the principals

Kim Barreto Loaiza

St. Anthony de Padua Catholic School, South Bend

Teaching experience: “I have been an educator for over 20 years. I have predominantly worked in Montessori education for the past five years. I lived in Arizona and was the head of school for a Montessori school in Flagstaff. … I worked in other Montessori environments including the school of the Sacred Heart in Miami. In addition to that, I have trained Montessori teachers, and I teach at multiple universities on the classroom.”

On what makes St. Anthony de Padua Catholic School so special: “I have found that the pastor, the parish staff, the school staff, and the students all actively live their Catholic faith. Our Catholic faith really drew me to the school, and what I have learned about it is just how welcoming and inclusive everyone is.”

On what she’s looking forward to in her new role as principal: “I want to get to know all the kids and their families. It is great to see them every morning and have them excited to come to school. When they come through the door, I love to give them high-fives. I’m just really looking forward to having kids in the building again.”

Seth Coffing

Bishop Luers High

School, Fort Wayne

Teaching experience: “I have been at Luers for four years now. I began as a health/PE/college and careers teacher for the first two years. I became the assistant principal in the fall of 2023. I took over as the interim principal in February of 2025 and was named principal this past May. This year marks my 23rd year in education. I spent 12 years in Michigan, two in Indiana, and four in Maryland before coming back to Fort Wayne and beginning my time at Bishop Luers.”

On what makes Bishop Luers so special: “The people of Luers have great pride in being a Knight. The phrase ‘Once a Knight, always a Knight’ resonates with so many people. Students and families quickly see that Luers has high expectations for our students. Staff and teachers hold the students accountable to those standards. People who graduate from Luers often return and support Bishop Luers in a variety of ways. There is a different pride here than any other place that I’ve ever experienced.”

On what he’s looking forward to in his new role as principal: “I recently heard a speaker say that I am now the head coach of all head coaches. That hit home with me as I connect my sports and coaching background with the role of principal. I look forward to leading our staff and students as we continue to bridge the gap of our traditions of the past to our growth and vision of the future. We have already accomplished big things and have so many more goals to hit in the very near future. It’s an exciting time to be a Knight!”

Robin Coffman

St. Michael Catholic School, Plymouth

Teaching experience: “I bring nine years of teaching experience from Whitko Jr./Sr. High School. Prior to that, I taught science and biology at Lakeview Middle School in Warsaw.”

On what makes St. Michael so special: “Over the past few years, I’ve felt a strong calling to serve my Catholic community in a meaningful way. I truly believe this position is a gift – an opportunity to share my time and talents while helping to nurture and grow our Catholic faith. The journey so far has been incredible thanks to the amazing support from staff, secretaries, technology personnel, and fellow teachers. I’m thrilled to begin the school year!”

On what she’s most looking forward to in her new role as principal: “What I’m most excited about is creating meaningful educational experiences for our students, becoming an active part of the parish and parent community, and being a dependable resource and support for our teachers.”

Jonnathan Combs

Corpus Christi Catholic School, South Bend

Teaching experience: “I began teaching specialized classes in public school in Indianapolis, and after that I went to St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus on the east side of Indianapolis. I taught middle school social studies and religion. Then I went to Christ the King and taught social studies, eventually becoming their assistant principal.”

On what makes Corpus Christi so special: “It’s tucked away in a little community, so I’m hoping we can reach out to the community and others and invite them to our school. One of the important things is always reaching out to others to let them know what a wonderful opportunity Corpus Christi is for their children.”

On what he’s most looking forward to in his new role as principal: “I’m looking forward to getting to know the students and supporting them. I want to see them achieve academically, but more importantly, establish a relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church.”

Katie Hoffman

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Catholic School, Fort Wayne

Teaching experience: “I was at St. Louis Academy for the past seven years, one as the assistant principal and six as the fifth-grade teacher. Prior to that, I was the sixth-grade teacher at St. Rose of Lima for two years. Prior to that, I was the computer, art, and gym teacher at St. Rose and gym teacher at St. Louis for about three years.”

On what makes St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel so special: “What makes St. Joe special is the families and the support they give to the school and parish. Many families have been a part of St. Joe – Hessen Cassel for generations and generations, and they take pride in the school and its success.”

On what she’s looking forward to in her new role as principal: “I cannot wait to meet the students of St. Joe – Hessen Cassel. I had only one day with the students in the spring because I was finishing up my year at St. Louis Academy. I am ready for the students to return and fill the halls and classrooms with their joyful interactions. I am looking forward to heading to a school Mass with the students. They will be back just in time for the solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It is going to be a great year!”

* * *