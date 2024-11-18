Priests, Seminarians Prepare for 10th Chapter of Cupertino Classic Eric Peat

What began in 2014 as a friendly game of basketball to build fraternity among clergy has developed into a decade of dazzling the diocese with dribbles, drives, and defense.

The 10th installment of the Cupertino Classic, the annual hardwood hookup between diocesan priests and seminarians, will be held on Friday, December 27, at Marian High School in Mishawaka. The event is named after St. Joseph of Cupertino, a 17th-century Franciscan friar who was known to levitate during prayer. Seminarian and event coordinator Johnathon Hickey said raising awareness and support for religious vocations is the goal of the night, which has grown into perhaps the largest vocations event in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend throughout the past 10 years.

“This is a great opportunity to show people that priests and religious are people just like everyone else and have answered their vocational call,” said Hickey, who is in his Third Year of Configuration Stage at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland. “We are praying that this event will provide an opportunity for those who are trying to figure out their vocation a chance to start listening, and what better way than getting a lot of priests, seminarians, and religious in one place to assist. … It is an added bonus that visitors will be able to see their priests, future priests, and religious play a game of basketball, and to see the joyful life of one who is living out their life according to God’s calling.”

The evening will begin with Eucharistic adoration at 3 p.m., followed by Mass at 4 p.m. at the nearby Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Provincial House. Gymnasium doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

While the game is free to attend, those who wish to donate to the Seminary Education Fund will be able to do so. Sisters and seminarians each will have a booth where they can chat with visitors and provide information about discerning vocations. This social atmosphere connecting clergy and laity is what keeps Father Thomas Zehr coming back each year.

“I really like it, because it’s a time that I get to see, first of all, the priests who I haven’t had a chance to see since ordination or other big gatherings,” said Father Zehr, pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntington, who has played in all but one Cupertino Classic. “And it’s not a night that we’re sacramentally ‘on,’ so we can socialize pretty freely, which is great. Also, now that I’m a priest, it’s a chance for me to interact with and meet the seminarians, sometimes for the first time as we’re pushing each other around underneath the basket – sometimes that’s my first interaction with new seminarians.”

This year, the seminarians will look to push back, as the priests carry a 5-4 edge in the series after last year’s 50-42 victory.

Seminarian Michael Florin, one of several newcomers preparing for their first Cupertino Classic, said he believes his team’s “heart and desire” will keep the seminarian team within striking distance of the favored priest squad. “I know it can be a chaotic game, to say the least,” Florin said. “I think the key to victory will be to keep our wits about us and not get overwhelmed by the raucous environment. If we play up to our potential, I feel confident we’ll put the priests on their heels and maybe steal the victory from them.”

Leading the seminarian charge will be Greenan Sullivan, whose collegiate basketball experience at Ave Maria University makes him their “captain and unquestioned leader,” according to Florin. He’ll be joined by Sam Martinez, an enforcer on defense who will “occasionally safely knock down a priest who tries to come into his paint,” Florin said. Also returning are Thomas Bundy and crowd favorite Mason Bailey, who Florin said will be relied on to “help us keep a positive attitude throughout the game and maybe, just maybe, make Greenan laugh at some point,” Florin added. Newcomers will be Joe Hill and the trio of Matt Henry, D’Angelo Marazita, and Florin, who have been playing basketball together at St. Meinrad throughout the semester and will be “ready to be immediate contributors,” according to Florin.

All eyes will be on the sibling showdown of seminarian Michael Florin vs. Father Brian Florin, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen. While a first in the Cupertino Classic, the brothers are no stranger to competing against each other.

“It will be an awesome opportunity to play against Father Brian,” said Florin, who is studying at Saint Meinrad Seminary. “We’ve played a lot of basketball together in our life. I think our all-time record playing against each other is just about dead even, so this one is bound to be close. I’ve always looked up to him and wouldn’t be where I am now as a seminarian and as a man without his support and influence, so it will be a special moment to share with him. We bring out a competitive side in each other, though, so don’t think we will be taking it easy on one another.”

10th Annual Cupertino Classic

When: Friday, December 27, at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30)

Where: Marian High School, 1311 South Logan St., Mishawaka

Before the game: Eucharistic adoration will be held at 3 p.m., with Mass following at 4 p.m. at the neighboring Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Provincial House, 1515 W. Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka

Meanwhile, the priests will rely on a mix of veteran leadership and youthful athleticism. Joining Father Zehr on the squad will be regulars Fathers Terry Coonan, Drew Curry, Ben Landrigan, and Daniel Niezer – while Fathers Jake Schneider and Brian Florin will bring energy and passion to their second Cupertino Classic as priests. Rounding out the roster will be Father Zane Langenbrunner, whose game promises to feature a European flair after his studies at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. The priest squad is counting on muscle memory and experience, said Father Zehr, to outweigh its lack of preparation.

“When I was a seminarian, and even as a parochial vicar to a degree, I felt like I could really lean into training and even practice with the other guys,” Father Zehr recalled. “So, in some ways, they have the advantage in terms of teamwork over us, but we’re the ones doing the real work. We’re actually working, so we have less opportunities to play together, because we’re doing the life that they are simply hoping for.”

Indeed, while the seminarians aim to even the score in the rivalry, their goal is to one day switch sides as ordained brothers in Christ. It is this unique bond that continues to draw people of the diocese not only to the event but toward the discernment and appreciation of vocations.

“It is incredibly special to have this opportunity to join with our whole diocese and celebrate the current vocations to priesthood and religious life and pray for those of the future,” Michael Florin said. “This is a unique opportunity that our diocese has to grow in communion in a fun and wholesome way. I definitely need the prayers and support of everyone, and it will be very special to feel that support tangibly at the Cupertino Classic.”

