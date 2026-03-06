Priests Focus on Pastoral Mission, Spiritual Growth Amid Busyness of Lent Christian Towalski

Every day during the liturgical season of Lent, Father Jake Schneider, parochial vicar at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Fort Wayne, hears confessions from members of his parish. These Lenten confessions, however, are different, he said. Parishioners from all over the area, some of whom might not regularly engage in the Sacrament of Reconciliation, gather together to celebrate the Lenten tradition.

“At St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, we have the custom of hearing confessions after daily Mass,” Father Schneider told Today’s Catholic. “In some seasons, there aren’t penitents lining up for confession, but in Lent, it is not uncommon to hear an hour of confessions after daily Masses.”

And yet, despite the increased physical, mental, and spiritual workload he experiences during this time, Father Schneider said he’s happy to help his parishioners experience Lent more fully.

“During the Lenten season, every Christian is focusing their time to search for God and make Him present in their daily activities,” Father Schneider said. “This greater spiritual awareness from the laity results in a higher necessity for priests to minister to their needs.”

Other priests from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend described Lent as one of the busiest times of year – both for their parishes and the Church as a whole.

“A lot more time is taken up by sacramental ministry both at my parish and assisting at other parishes with reconciliation services,” said Father David Smith, pastor at Christ the King parish in South Bend. “There also tend to be larger events going on during this time, such as our annual soup supper and fish fry.”

“Good planning certainly helps a lot, but also I remind myself that this is a time that is busy in the best possible way – in serving my calling and duties to the People of God as a priest in the sacraments,” Father Smith added.

Both Father Smith and Father Schneider admit that the Lenten season can be draining, especially if unexpected challenges arise at inopportune times, such as a sudden spring illness among friends or parishioners. Nevertheless, they are dedicated to their vocation and prepared to meet the demands of their busy schedules.

“If the faithful are searching for God, then as priests, we want to make available those extra moments to shape their encounter with the Lord,” Father Schneider concluded.

Monsignor Tom Shoemaker, pastor at St. Charles Borromeo in Fort Wayne, expressed a similar focus on the Sacrament of Reconciliation. He said the increased workload is an opportunity to help both himself and his parishioners align themselves with the Lord.

“Lent is the season of repentance. For priests, this means hearing confessions – lots of confessions. Our normal schedule at St. Charles includes six hours a week of confession times. As we approach Holy Week, we will add many extra hours,” Father Shoemaker said.

“As I am looking at my calendar today, I have commitments to help in 17 Lenten services outside of our usual parish times,” he added.

During the Lent, the faithful are called to repent from sin and prepare for Easter by devoting themselves to prayer, fasting, and almsgiving — the three pillars of Lent.

It is a particularly special time for priests. Father Schneider noted that in addition to the increased focus on reconciliation and the Lenten pillars, it is also a time when many priests reflect on their own spiritual journeys and how they can more fully realize their vocation.

“A priest is intentional how he will pray, even with extra time, and [may] accompany it with a spiritual book,” Father Schneider said. “Sometimes, a priest will try to habituate particular devotions he wishes to incorporate into his life.”

Father Ryan Pietrocarlo, a Holy Cross priest serving the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend as pastor of SS. Casimir and Adalbert Parish in South Bend, told Today’s Catholic that during Lent he spends more time with the Mass readings. “Praying with these readings helps me renew my own priestly commitment and continue growing in holiness,” he said.

Father Shoemaker reflected on how the Sacrament of Reconciliation helps to ground his work as a priest while serving the spiritual needs of his parish. “I think that the Sacrament of Reconciliation is key for the priest himself during Lent. We need to be cleansed of our sin and fortified in this sacrament before offering it to others,” he said.

Father Schneider agreed, saying: “I begin Lent with confession, to renew my commitment to the Lord and receive his mercy. Also with a clean slate, as I undertake penances, I can see what parts of myself I still struggle to have healed by the Lord.”

During this busy – and sometimes stressful – time, priests find ways to relax and center themselves to ensure they are at their best for their parishioners. One way to do that, they said, is to lean on their fellow priests.

“As a member of the Congregation of Holy Cross, we are blessed to have a retreat property in LaPorte, Indiana. I try to spend my days off there, when possible, especially for rest and prayer,” Father Pietrocarlo said.

Father Schneider also described the friendships he has with his fellow priests as an outlet that helps him navigate his own challenges and recharge his spiritual battery.

“My relaxation during the Lenten season is spent with my brother priests,” Father Schneider said. “The Lenten desert is lonely to walk alone, and I would much rather have another journeying with me; only they understand what I go through,” he said.

Amid this busy time, all four priests expressed great joy and hope for the future. Father Pietrocarlo said this year will see an increased number of people preparing to enter the Church.

“It is a beautiful time to be a priest,” he said. “There is something deeply moving about accompanying the People of God during this sacred season. It is a rich and grace-filled time of renewal for everyone.”

* * *