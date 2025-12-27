Priests Claim Victory in 11th Cupertino Classic Andrea Krumanaker

The annual Cupertino Classic returned to Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne on Friday, December 26, drawing the faithful from across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend for an evening of friendly rivalry, faith, and community.

The day’s festivities began with a Holy Hour and Mass, celebrated by Bishop Rhoades, at the Oratory of St. Francis on the campus of the University of Saint Francis.

Entering the 11th edition of the basketball game, the seminarians had won three of the four previous contests to square the all-time series at five wins apiece, but the priests broke that tie at Bishop Luers, pulling away for a 63-46 victory.

While the final score mattered little in the larger scheme of the evening, the game showcased joy, camaraderie, and the vibrancy of diocesan life. Attendees were encouraged to contribute a free-will donation or canned food to support local needs, a reminder that the event is not just about sports but also service.

“This is the 11th year we’ve played this basketball game, and it’s always in the days after Christmas,” said Father Daniel Niezer, promoter of priestly vocations for the diocese and pastor of St. Dominic Parish in Bremen. “It’s a wonderful way for families to come together to celebrate Christmas in a meaningful and fun way as a whole diocese.”

Father Niezer said the Cupertino Classic offers people a rare opportunity to see priests, seminarians, and religious sisters outside their usual roles.

“I think it’s really important that people see the joy of the vocational life,” Father Niezer told Today’s Catholic. “Seeing priests and seminarians in a different context, playing basketball and having fun, makes vocations more relatable.”

Fans said the event provides a chance to connect with clergy in a human, approachable way.

“I love going to the Cupertino Classic,” said Rachel Brumbaugh. “It’s fun to watch the priests we know and see the seminarians and priests compete. It reminds you that even though they’re consecrated, they’re still just human.”

Deacon Greenan Sullivan, a seminarian who was ordained to the diaconate last May and is scheduled to be ordained a priest this coming June, said the event combines sport, formation, and connection with the diocese.

“This is my fifth year,” Sullivan said. “It’s a great event that gets all the people of the diocese together, from the laity to the bishop.”

Sullivan, who played college basketball for Ave Maria University as an undergrad, said participating in sports teaches virtues that translate directly to the priesthood.

“There are a lot of virtues to be learned from basketball,” he said. “Self-sacrifice, fortitude when things don’t go your way, resiliency. Just like the priesthood, it’s about giving yourself to others and glorifying God in everything you do.”

For the seminarians, the crowd’s support is both inspiring and humbling.

“It’s an inspiration and also a challenge,” Sullivan said. “Knowing these people will one day look to me as a spiritual father motivates me to focus on prayer and preparation so I can serve them well.”

Father Ben Landrigan, who played in the first Cupertino Classic as a seminarian and has returned every year since, said the game’s true value lies in the community it builds.

“My favorite part is seeing all the people who come from across the diocese to be together,” Father Landrigan said. “Honestly, hanging out after the game is even better than the game itself.”

Father Landrigan, the pastor at Our Lady of Hungary in South Bend, said attendees enjoy seeing clergy engage in an activity that is competitive yet playful.

“People love seeing their priests having fun and doing something they don’t usually see us do,” he said. “It shows a very human side.”

The event also highlights the vibrancy of vocations across the diocese.

“This is one of the few events of the year where people from so many different parishes come together,” Father Landrigan said. “Other than ordinations and Christmas Mass, this is one of the biggest gatherings we have. It shows the health of our diocese and the love people have for priests and vocations.”

Father Niezer said that hope for future vocations is at the heart of the Cupertino Classic.

“We particularly want to pray for more vocations to the priesthood, religious and consecrated life, and holy matrimony,” he said. “We hope young people come away more open to discerning the will of God.”

Fans said the event has a special energy that combines sportsmanship, faith, and fun.

“It’s just so much fun to watch them compete,” Brumbaugh said. “It’s competitive, but it’s also friendly. Everybody’s on the same team when it comes to celebrating our faith and supporting the diocese.”

The event included a halftime show led by religious sisters, adding a lively interlude to the game. Fans brought signs, banners, and creative cutouts to cheer on their favorite players, contributing to a festive atmosphere. The evening concluded with all attendees joining together to sing the Salve Regina, led by the priests and seminarians, underscoring the unity and shared faith that define the Cupertino Classic.

From prayer to competition, the event blends joy, inspiration, and community. It is a reminder that diocesan life extends beyond Sunday Mass, fostering relationships, fun, and spiritual growth in ways that appeal to parishioners of all ages.

“This event isn’t just about basketball,” Father Niezer said. “It’s about community, joy, faith, and the future of our Church. Every year, we hope young people are inspired to reflect on their own vocations, whether to the priesthood, religious life, or holy matrimony.”

With each dribble, pass, and basket, the Cupertino Classic continues to provide an annual celebration of faith, fellowship, and diocesan life, a tradition that unites clergy, seminarians, and parishioners long after the final buzzer.

