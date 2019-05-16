Priest transfers

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 18, 2019:

Reverend Philip DeVolder from Residence, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, to Parochial Vicar, SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington.

Reverend Lourdino Fernandes from Pastor, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Monroeville, to retirement.

Reverend Osman Guzman, F.M., to Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, LaGrange, and St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish, Rome City.

Reverend Patrick Hake from Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Eloy Jimenez from Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart.

Reverend Maicaal Lobo from Parochial Vicar, SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington, to Pastor, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Monroeville.

Reverend Levi UC Nkwocha from Administrator, St. Bernard Parish, Wabash, to Pastor, St. Bernard Parish, Wabash.

Reverend Ryan Pietrocarlo, C.S.C., to part-time Chaplain at Saint Joseph High School, South Bend.

Reverend Bernard Ramenaden, O.S.B., from Pastor, St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish, Rome City, to return to Benedictine Community in Sri Lanka.

Reverend Alven Salada, F.M., to Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish, LaGrange, and St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish, Rome City.

Reverend J. Steele, C.S.C., from Administrator, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Albion, to Pastor, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Albion, and from Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, LaGrange, to Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville.

Reverend James Stoyle from Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville, to retirement.

* * *