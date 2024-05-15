Priest Retirements and Assignments

Priest Retirements:

Reverend Polycarp Fernando, Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, has been granted retirement, effective June 18, 2024.

Reverend William Kummer, Pastor, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish, Fort Wayne, has been granted retirement, effective June 18, 2024.

Reverend Monsignor William Schooler, Pastor, St. Pius X Parish, Granger, has been granted retirement, effective July 1, 2024.

Reverend Monsignor Robert Schulte, Pastor, St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne, has been granted retirement, effective June 18, 2024.

Priest Assignments:

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 18, 2024:

Reverend Emmanuel Abuh, from Administrator, Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege, to Pastor, St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Michael Ammer, from Parochial Vicar, St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Andrew Curry, from Pastor, St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco, to Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Auburn.

Reverend Brian Florin, from Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, to Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen.

Reverend Royce Gregerson, from Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, to Pastor, Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Mark Gurtner, from Pastor, Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, Fort Wayne, to residence at St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne, while continuing as Vicar General of the diocese.

Reverend Patrick Hake, from Pastor, St. Peter Parish, Fort Wayne, to Chaplain, University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Brian Isenbarger, from Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Garrett.

Reverend Keeton Lockwood, from Parochial Vicar, St. Michael Parish, Plymouth, to Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege, and St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco.

Reverend Bartholomew Okorie, from Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, to Pastor, St. Mary Mother of God and St. Peter Parishes, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Ryan Timossi, from Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Ligonier.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment, effective July 1, 2024:

Reverend Monsignor Michael Heintz, to Pastor, St. Pius X Parish, Granger.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective July 5, 2024:

Reverend Samuel Anderson, to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart.

Reverend Zane Langenbrunner, to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne.

