Priest Retirement and Assignments

Priest Retirement

Reverend Evaristo Olivera, Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, has been granted retirement, effective June 16, 2026.

Priest Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment of a priest, effective May 30, 2026, until July 31, 2026:

Reverend Theodore Ekwem, from Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, to Administrator, Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne, while continuing as co-chaplain at Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment of a priest, effective May 30, 2026, until August 4, 2026:

Reverend Patrick Hake, from Chaplain, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne, to Administrator, St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 16, 2026:

Reverend Samuel Anderson, from Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, to Pastor, St. Louis Besancon Parish, New Haven.

Reverend Andrew Curry, from Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Auburn, to Parochial Vicar, St. Charles Borromeo, Fort Wayne, and part-time chaplain, Purdue University, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Oscar Duarte, from Parochial Vicar, St. Mary Parish, Huntington, and SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington, to Chaplain, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Robert Garrow, to part-time Priest Chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, while continuing as Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Reverend David Langford, from Parochial Vicar, St. Pius X Parish, Granger, to Pastor, St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Bristol.

Reverend Eustace Okorie, from Administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke, and St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement, to Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke, and St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement.

Reverend Constantino Rocha, from Parochial Vicar, St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne, to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen.

Reverend Jacob Schneider, from Parochial Vicar, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Auburn, and Diocesan Co-Director of Vocations Promotion.

Reverend Paul Ziakwau, SVD, to Parochial Vicar, St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment of a priest, effective June 27, 2026:

Reverend Nicholas Monnin to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective July 1, 2026:

Reverend Richard Bevington, C.S.C., to Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, South Bend.

Reverend Stephen Jakubowski, C.S.C., to Parochial Vicar, SS. Casimir and Adalbert Parish, South Bend.

Reverend Francis Mwanje, from Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw, to Pastor, St. Bavo Parish, Mishawaka.

Reverend Peter Pacini, C.S.C., from Pastor, St. Bavo Parish, Mishawaka, to Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Notre Dame.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment of a priest, effective August 1, 2026:

Reverend M. Joseph Pedersen, C.S.C., to Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish, South Bend.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment of a priest, effective September 1, 2026:

Reverend Patrick Hake, to Pastor, St. Martin de Porres Parish, Syracuse.

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