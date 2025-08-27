August 27, 2025 // Uncategorized
Priest Incardination/Assignment
Priest Incardination
Reverend Brian Carpenter has been incardinated into the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend effective August 11, 2025.
Priest Assignment
The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment, effective September 1, 2025:
Reverend Brian Carpenter, from Administrator, St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, New Carlisle, to Pastor, St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, New Carlisle.
* * *
