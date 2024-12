The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments:

Reverend Monsignor William Schooler, to Administrator, St. Augustine Parish, South Bend, effective January 6, 2025.

Reverend Monsignor Robert Schulte, to Administrator, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Waterloo, effective December 26, 2024.

* * *