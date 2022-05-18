Priest assignments

Reverend Benjamin Muhlenkamp has resigned as Pastor of St. Anthony de Padua Parish, South Bend, and has been granted a leave of absence for personal reasons, effective May 16, 2022.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 28, 2022:

Reverend Tyrell Alles, from Parochial Vicar, St. Therese Parish and St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Louis Besancon, Parish, New Haven.

Reverend Zachary Barry, from Pastor, Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Ligonier.

Reverend Kevin Bauman, from Pastor, Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend, to Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne.

Reverend Wilson Corzo, from Pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Ligonier, to Pastor, Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend.

Reverend Louis Fowoyo, from Pastor, St. Louis Besancon, Parish, New Haven, to Pastor, St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish, Rome City.

Reverend Jason Freiburger, from Pastor, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkhart, to Pastor, St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka.

Reverend Jay Horning, from Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Bernard Parish, Wabash.

Reverend Christopher Lapp to Executive Pastor of Mishawaka Catholic School, while remaining Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka.

Reverend Keeton Lockwood, from Parochial Vicar, St. Therese Parish and St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne, to Parochial Vicar, St. Michael Parish, Plymouth.

Reverend Jose Raul Marroquin-Monroy, from Parochial Vicar, St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish, Rome City, to Parochial Vicar, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Angola, while continuing as Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, LaGrange.

Reverend Jacob Meyer, from Pastor, St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, to Chaplain in the United States Navy, Archdiocese for the Military Services.

Reverend Levi Nkwocha, from Pastor, St. Bernard Parish, Wabash, to Pastor, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkhart.

Reverend Evaristo Olivera, from Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne, to Parochial Vicar, St. Therese Parish and St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend William Ikhianosimhe Orbih, to Parochial Vicar, St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, South Bend.

Reverend Jose Panamattathil Chandy, VC, from Parochial Vicar, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur, to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne and Catholic Chaplain, Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Reverend Osman Ramos, from Pastor, St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish, Rome City, to Pastor, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Angola, while remaining Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, LaGrange.

Reverend Arthur Joseph Ssembajja, to Administrator, St. Anthony de Padua Parish, South Bend.

Reverend Spencer St. Louis, from Parochial Vicar, St. Michael Parish, Plymouth, to Pastor, Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Nji Tegha Afuhwi, to Parochial Vicar, St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Bristol.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective July 1, 2022:

Reverend Matthew Fase, CSC, to Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, South Bend.

* * *