Priest assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments.

Rev. Jose Arroyo, as pastor at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Columbia City, effective March 27, 2022.

Rev. Raul Marroquin, as parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish, LaGrange, and St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish, Rome City, effective March 31, 2022.

Rev. Thomas K. Zurcher, CSC, as part-time parochial vicar at Holy Cross Parish, South Bend, effective April 1, 2022.

* * *