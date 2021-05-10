Priest assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 15, 2021:

Reverend Gregory Abuya, to Parochial Vicar, St. Jude Parish, South Bend, and Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart Parish, Lakeville.

Reverend Daniel Chukwuleta, from Pastor, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Avilla, to Pastor, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Pierceton.

Reverend Francis Chukwuma, from Pastor, St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco, and Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege, to Administrator, Most Precious Blood Parish, Fort Wayne, while continuing as a judge in Diocesan Tribunal.

Reverend Stephen Colchin, from Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Huntington, to retirement.

Reverend Terrence Coonan, Jr., from Pastor, St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, South Bend, to Pastor, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Andrew Curry, from Administrator, Most Precious Blood Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco, and Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege.

Reverend Fernando Jiménez, from Pastor, St. Dominic Parish, Bremen, to Pastor, St. Michael Parish, Plymouth.

Reverend Nathan Maskal, from Parochial Vicar, St. Pius X Parish, Granger, to Pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, New Haven.

Reverend Daniel Niezer, from Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, to Pastor, St. Dominic Parish, Bremen, while continuing as part-time Chaplain at Marian High School, Mishawaka.

Reverend Julius Okojie, from Parochial Vicar, St. Jude Parish, South Bend, and Sacred Heart Parish, Lakeville, to Pastor, St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, South Bend.

Reverend William Sullivan, from Pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, New Haven, to retirement.

Reverend David Voors, from Pastor, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Avilla.

Reverend Thomas Zehr, from Parochial Vicar, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, to Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Huntington.

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has also made the following assignments:

Reverend Matthew Coonan, to Episcopal Vicar for Clergy, while continuing as Pastor, St. Therese and St. Henry Parishes, Fort Wayne, effective July 1, 2021.

Reverend Geoffrey Mooney, to part-time Chaplain at Saint Joseph High School, South Bend, while continuing as Parochial Vicar at Christ the King Parish, South Bend, effective July 1, 2021.

Reverend Zachary Rathke, C.S.C., to part-time Chaplain at Marian High School, Mishawaka, while continuing as Parochial Vicar at St. Adalbert and St. Casimir Parishes, South Bend, effective July 1, 2021.

