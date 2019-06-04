Priest assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 18, 2019:

Reverend Jose Arroyo to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen.

Reverend Daniel Niezer to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, and part-time Chaplain at Marian High School, Mishawaka.

Reverend Spenser St. Louis to Parochial Vicar, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur (Summer Ministry only).

* * *