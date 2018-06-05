Priest assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 19, 2018:

Reverend Patrick Hake to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart.

Reverend Jay Horning to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, and part-time Chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne.

Reverend David Huneck to Parochial Vicar, St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne, and part-time Chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Nathan Maskal to Parochial Vicar, Holy Family Parish, South Bend, and St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend.

Reverend Thomas Zehr to Parochial Vicar, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne, and part-time Chaplain at Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne.

