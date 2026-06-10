Priest Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of clergy:

Reverend Patrick Ernst, to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend, effective June 12 to August 23, 2026.

Reverend Johnathon Hickey, to Parochial Vicar, St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne, effective June 16, 2026.

Reverend Noah Isch, to Parochial Vicar, St. Mary Parish, Huntington, and SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington, effective June 16, 2026.

Reverend Samuel Martinez, to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, and Co-Chaplain at Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne, effective June 16, 2026.

Reverend Greenan Sullivan, to Parochial Vicar, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne, effective June 16, 2026.

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