Priest Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective April 14, 2026:

Reverend Mark Gurtner, to Administrator, St. Aloysius Parish, Yoder, while continuing as Vicar General of the diocese.

Reverend Monsignor Bruce Piechocki, from Pastor, St. Aloysius Parish, Yoder, to Chaplain, St. Anne Communities Randallia Place, Fort Wayne.

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