Priest Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of clergy:

Reverend Jacob Runyon, to Vicar Forane for Vicariate F (Huntington), effective June 27, 2025, to November 30, 2025.

Reverend Valentine Ambe, to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, and Catholic Chaplain, Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, effective June 27, 2025.

* * *